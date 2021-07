‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’

Bridget, Carmen, Lena, and Tibby! Blake Lively, America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel, and Amber Tamblyn gave fans a thrill when they reunited in September 2014. “Brunch with my best bitches. #sisterhood @preserve_us @americaferrera,” Tamblyn captioned a snapshot via Instagram. Ferrera added: “Always a good day when I’m with my sisters #DeLosPantalones Love these amazing women.”