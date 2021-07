‘Downton Abbey’

These three! Michelle Dockery shared a photo hanging out with her former costars — Dan Stevens and Allen Leech — in August 2018. “Dorks,” she captioned the Instagram shot. In his own pic, Stevens joked about his character: “Should Matthew have a mustache for the #DowntonAbbeyMovie…? Vote below.” (Matthew, as fans know, was killed off in season 3 of the beloved series.)