‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Fourteen years after 13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette appeared on Grey’s Anatomy opposite Eric Dane, the two actors reunited in July 2021. Minnette played Ryan in the fifth episode of the fourth season, which was titled “Haunt You Every Day.” The Wallows singer played a pint-sized character who went “trick-or-treating for ears” throughout Seattle Grace in the 2007 episode, in which he asked Dane’s Mark Sloan to perform the tricky surgery. In the Instagram Story reunion, Dane captioned their selfie, “Ears healed up nicely.”