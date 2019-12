Season 3: Emmitt Smith and Cheryl Burke

On a roll! Months after winning season two of DWTS, returning pro Cheryl Burke won again in season three, dancing to victory with former NFL player Emmitt Smith in November 2006. Other contestants during that cycle included Vivica A. Fox, Joey Lawrence, Willa Ford, Jerry Springer, and runner-up Mario Lopez, who, along with partner Karina Smirnoff, gave Smith and Burke a run for their money.