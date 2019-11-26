Season 15: Melissa Rycroft and Tony Dovolani

The best of the best! Bachelorette alum Melissa Rycroft — who finished third on season eight of DWTS — returned for DWTS: All-Stars in the fall of 2012, along with 12 other former contestants including Pamela Anderson, Joey Fatone, Drew Lachey, Bristol Palin, Kirstie Alley, Emmitt Smith, Gilles Marini, and Helio Castroneves. She and Tony Dovolani narrowly beat out former champs Kelly Monaco and Shawn Johnson, earning two perfect scores and a 28.5 on the two-night finale.