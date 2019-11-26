Season 20: Rumer Willis and Val Chmerkovskiy

What a team! “Wanted to take a moment to say thank you to all of the incredible fans of #TeamValenRue that supported us this season,” the Ukrainian hunk wrote on social media after their win. “Every edit, every kind comment, every phone call and vote casted we appreciate it so so very much. It is incredibly humbling to know how many people genuinely wanted to see Rumer and I win. Means the world, today and forever. Love you guys very very much.”