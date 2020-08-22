Kristen Wiig, Catherine O’Hara and More of the Funniest Women in Hollywood

Catherine O’Hara

O’Hara got her start in Toronto’s Second City improv comedy troupe and later became a major player on Second City Television in 1976. After gaining acclaim on TV, she went on to star in Beetlejuice (1988), Waiting for Guffman (1996) and Home Alone (1990). Though her career was already hugely successful, O’Hara’s turn as Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek brought her back into the spotlight. The sitcom ran from 2015 to 2020 and earned her multiple nominations, including a 2019 Critics’ Choice nod for Best Actress in a Comedy Series and a 2020 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.