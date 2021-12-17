Jill Wagner

The Teen Wolf alum kicked off her Hallmark Channel residency with the fall film Autumn Dreams, which premiered in 2015. One year later, Wagner appeared in her first holiday movie, Christmas Cookies. She joined the Christmas in Evergreen family of actors in 2018 with the Letters to Santa film. The North Carolina native has been the leading lady professor Amy Winslow in the Mystery 101 movie series since 2019.

Top Movies: Christmas Cookies, A Harvest Wedding, Pearl in Paradise, Hearts of Winter, The Angel Tree and Mystery 101: Dead Talk and Mystery 101: Deadly History.

Hallmark Signature: Smart, witty, brave and bold, Wagner rarely plays a wallflower of any kind.