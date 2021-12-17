Kimberley Sustad

The Canadian actress has starred in more than 10 Hallmark Channel movies since 2012’s A Bride for Christmas. She made her debut as a holiday film leading lady with 2014’s The Nine Lives of Christmas where she played vet-school student Marilee, who falls for a neighborhood firefighter named Zachary (Brandon Routh). Sustad reprised the role in 2021’s The Nine Kittens of Christmas. She has guest starred on a variety of the network’s movie franchises, including The Gourmet Detective, Signed, Sealed, Delivered and Emma Fielding Mysteries as well as appearing on two episodes of Chesapeake Shores.

Top Movies: A Godwink Christmas, Sense, Sensibility & Snowman, Wedding Every Weekend, Christmas by Starlight and The Nine Kittens of Christmas.

Hallmark Signature: Fun-loving, friendly and a good fit with any leading man — and the perfect wedding buddy.