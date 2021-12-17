Merritt Patterson

The Canadian actress captivated fans in 2017’s A Royal Winter, in which she plays a tourist named Maggie who meets a handsome royal while taking in the sights. The same year, Patterson took on a techy rom-com with the Bad Date Chronicles and got into the holiday spirit with The Christmas Cottage. She has since starred in multiple jet-setting romances and Christmas flicks.

Top Movies: A Royal Winter, The Christmas Cottage, Christmas at the Palace, Forever in My Heart, Chateau Christmas and Gingerbread Miracle.

Hallmark Signature: Patterson’s characters appear to live unrealistic lives, but their love of the holidays, traditions and desire to find romance makes fans connect with her with ease.