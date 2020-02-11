Brad Pitt

Despite their rocky split, the exes have reconnected and formed a strong friendship over the last few years. In 2011, he admitted, “Jen is an incredibly giving, loving, and hilarious woman who remains my friend. It is an important relationship I value greatly.” When faced with the possibility of bumping into Aniston during the 2020 awards season, Pitt wasn’t worried about any awkward interactions. “I’ll run into Jen, she’s a good friend,” he said at the Golden Globes. “The second most important reunion of her year? I understand! That was a play on Friends. They were saying that.”