Courteney Cox

“We just have fun, we laugh, we’re inseparable and it’s great,” Cox said about her longtime Friends costar amid her separation from David Arquette. “It’s funny, a lot of really close friends are kind of going through this right now or like Jennifer [who] has gone through it … I don’t know what’s going to happen, but, yeah, Jennifer has been amazing for sure.” By 2019, their bond was even stronger. “We’re not the only ones who know Jen is a remarkable person,” she and Kudrow said while honoring their friend at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Patron of the Artists Awards in November 2019. “She radiates warmth and joy and humor and love.”