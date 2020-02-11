Jason Bateman

After starring in five movies together, Bateman and Aniston have grown pretty close. In July 2011, the Break Up star joked that he had a fair bit of insider information on his frequent costar. “Well, that’s all gonna come out in my autobiography,” he told the Guardian. “I’ve got a great deal of dirt on Ms. Aniston, and as long as she continues to hire me for her projects I will not show the pictures … We’ve always just really gotten along well. I think I was just fortunate to be a good fit for parts in her films.”