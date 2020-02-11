Justin Theroux

Following their amicable 2017 split, Theroux opened up to the New York Times about how he and his ex-wife were managing to keep their bond intact. “The friendship is shifting and changing, you know, so that part is something that we’re both very proud of,” he said at the time. The evolution of their relationship since then has been a positive one. Theroux wished his ex a happy birthday in February 2019, gushing over the Horrible Bosses actress. “Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman,” he wrote on Instagram. “Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind and fiercely funny. ❤️ you B.”