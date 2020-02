Reese Witherspoon

“We met on the set of Friends, I played her sister,” the Legally Blonde star told Harper’s Bazaar in October 2019. “She was so sweet to me. I was really nervous, and she was like, ‘Oh, my gosh — don’t worry about it!’ I marveled at her ability to perform in front of a live audience like that with no nerves. They would change all the lines and she was just so effortlessly affable, bubbly, and sunny. We’ve been friends ever since.”