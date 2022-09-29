A secret proposal. Khloé Kardashian dropped a major bombshell about her relationship with Tristan Thompson — revealing what the public didn’t know about his plans for their future.

During the Thursday, September 29, episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the Good American cofounder, 38, addressed her confusion about Tristan’s behavior. “We were in the best place. So when we are in the peak of our relationship you go ahead and cheat on me? I don’t even want to know what you do on the worst of our relationship,” Khloé told Kim Kardashian about her now ex-boyfriend, 31. “I am just like, ‘Shame on me,’ almost. I know better and I didn’t do better because I had so much hope and faith.”

The Skims founder, 41, for her part, attempted to find the silver lining amid the drama, adding, “One of the lessons [from this] is you can’t worry about what is humiliating. I mean the fact that he proposed and you never told us and I asked him the night after I thought it happened and he said, ‘I did it months ago. She didn’t tell you guys?'”

For Khloé, the timing of the NBA player’s proposal wasn’t right — which is why she turned down the offer.

“I said I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I want to be proud to say I am engaged to anyone. That is why I said, ‘I am not comfortable accepting this because I am not excited to tell my family,'” she recalled. “And as hurtful as it was for him to hear it was the truth. I would never accept something and give someone false hope.”

The former couple started dating in September 2016 and announced that they were expecting a child together one year later. Days before their daughter True’s arrival in 2018, the athlete was accused of cheating on his then-pregnant girlfriend with multiple women.

After initially staying together, Khloé and Tristan called it quits in February 2019 after he kissed Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2020 that the pair were giving their romance another chance. Less than one year later, however, they split again. The duo gave things another try in late 2021 before ending it for good.

While filming season 1 of The Kardashians, news broke that the former Sacramento Kings player was being sued by Maralee Nichols for child support. In January, Tristan acknowledged that he is the father to the fitness model’s son, Theo, after previously requesting genetic testing.

Us confirmed in July that the professional basketball player was getting ready for the arrival of baby No. 2 with Khloé. Their son’s birth via surrogate aired on the September 22 premiere.

“Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me,” Khloé said in the season 2 premiere about her state of mind. “Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me. Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out.”

Scroll down for Khloé’s revelations about her relationship with Tristan: