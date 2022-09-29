Working Through Her Trauma

After the medical procedure, Khloé discussed how her past affected her mental health.

“My dad died when I was 19. I was married for five years [then] got a divorce and my ex-husband [Lamar Odom] struggled with drugs. He had a lot of trauma and I was exposed to a lot of trauma being in that relationship,” she explained to a psychiatrist. “My last ex-boyfriend, there was a lot of cheating. I was pregnant and then he just had another baby with someone else while we were together. All of these things I find out about on social media so they are pretty traumatic.”

At the time, Khloé noted how “unbelievable” it was that she dealt with so many issues. The TV personality credited her family for supporting her along the way, saying, “We are all doing it together, so we have each other to lean on.”