Paul Dano

Little Miss Sunshine launched Dano into the mainstream thanks to his dramatic performance as Olive’s selectively mute older brother. In 2007, he starred opposite Daniel Day Lewis in There Will Be Blood and earned a BAFTA nomination for the role. After several smaller indie films and performances on the stage, Dano earned attention in 2012 for his role as an author whose fictional character comes to life in Ruby Sparks, which was written by Zoe Kazan. That same year, he starred in the time travel thriller Looper. In 2013, Dano had a supporting role in 12 Years a Slave and he later received a Golden Globe nomination for his 2014 performance as Brian Wilson in the biopic Love and Mercy. He made his directorial debut in 2016 with the movie Wildlife, which starred Carey Mulligan and Jake Gyllenhaal. In October 2019, he was cast as The Riddler in Matt Reeves‘ The Batman with Robert Pattinson as the titular superhero. Dano has been in a relationship with Kazan since 2007 and they welcomed a daughter in August 2018.