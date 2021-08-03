Amber Pike and Matt Barnett

While Amber and Barnett are also preparing to celebrate three years of marriage in November 2021, they still have unresolved tension with costar Jessica. After the controversial cast member suggested Amber wasn’t The One for Barnett during the original series, Jessica attempted to move on by bringing the couple a gift to their anniversary party — which he declined upon Amber’s request.

“I knew they’re not my biggest fans. It was on my heart to approach them and let them know, ‘Hey, so much time has passed. I’m happy for y’all. I’ve worked through all my emotions. I’ve been put through it in the press and I’ve moved on a long time ago from that,’” Jessica told ET, noting that both Amber and Barnett have her blocked on social media. “So yeah, I handed them the gift and I didn’t expect this. Probably most awkward moment of my entire life. I’m just standing there, holding out this bag, and [Barnett] just wouldn’t grab the bag. It was quite embarrassing.”