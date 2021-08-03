Reality TV

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 1: Where Are They Now? Get Updates on the Cast Post-’After the Altar’ Special

Carlton Morton Love Is Blind Season 1 Cast Where Are They Now
Carlton Morton

Carlton, who does not appear to be in a relationship, made it clear he still isn’t on good terms with ex Diamond after taping After the Altar.

“I am NOT going to continue talking about this because what is happening is unfair yet AGAIN. You all did NOT hear the things Diamond said to me. But continue to create this false narrative. Imagine always having to defend yourself knowing someone’s BIPHOBIA AND HOMOPHOBIA jumped right out! Enough is ENOUGH!” he wrote in July 2021 via Instagram, referring to the pair’s split over Carlton not telling Diamond he is bisexual.

 

