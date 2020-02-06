Kelsey

The 28-year-old professional clothier has been through it on the series, with Hannah Ann stealing her champagne and with Tammy accusing her of having a substance abuse problem (which she denied.) Kelsey’s relationship with Peter, however, hasn’t suffered. After scoring a one-on-one date during week 4, Kelsey told Peter she was falling in love with him the following episode. While she worried that the former Bachelorette contestant would send her packing over the alcoholism rumors, Peter went out of his way to give her a rose and reassurance when Kelsey visited him in his hotel room in Costa Rica.

Number of standout roses: 2 (One on-one-one rose and one when she visited Peter)