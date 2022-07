Sheree Whitfield — RHOA

After starring on RHOA for the first four seasons, the She By Shereé designer left in 2012. She rejoined RHOA in a friend role for season 8 in 2015 and returned as a full-time Housewife the following year for seasons 9 and 10.

Sheree made history as the first Housewife to return for a third time when she became a full-time cast member on season 14.