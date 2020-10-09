Teddi and Denise Are Out

While Andy Cohen revealed Bravo tried to negotiate a deal with Denise for season 11, Teddi admitted that she wasn’t asked back.

“I think for the last couple of months, I was preparing myself. I filmed so many amazing things that were never shown on the show … it should have been the writing on the wall,” she said on her “Teddi Tea Pod” podcast in October 2020. “All the things that make me a likable, redeeming human being were not shown on the season. So if you only see a certain part of somebody, it’s really hard to connect with them.”