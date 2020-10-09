The Newcomers

Actress Ali Landry confirmed in September 2020 that she’s been in touch with producers. “I talked to them, like, three or four different times, the executive producers,” she told Jeff Lewis on his Radio Andy SiriusXM show, Jeff Lewis Live, noting she’s “really good friends” with Kyle and Garcelle. “They said, of course they would let [me] know. … We’ll see. I’m surrendering to the whole experience, no plans no expectations.”

There are also rumors that Crystal Minkoff, who is married to Lion King director Rob Minkoff, may land a diamond.