September 2018

Even though Matthew never appeared on RHOC, the duo’s relationship issues played out on the series. Gina maintained, however, that her decision to film the reality show did not impact their relationship.

“It’s a very complicated situation and I do think that it wasn’t the show,” she told Us in September 2018. “I think that moving to California had a very big, big impact on our relationship. Because when we were on Long Island it was a community of people surrounding us. … I think that had I known that this was gonna happen, I actually wouldn’t have done the show.”