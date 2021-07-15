July 2020

Before the show returned for its third season, Christine spoke to the press while Chrishell dealt with her public divorce from the Young and The Restless alum. At the time, the Texas native alleged her costar’s claims about being “blindsided” weren’t totally accurate since she had heard the former couple had been in therapy to work on their issues prior to their split.

Chrishell slammed those accusations via Twitter, writing, “I just learned Christine is giving press ‘information’ about my divorce. Let me be VERY clear. She knows absolutely nothing about the situation and is obviously desperate to gain attention by doing so. Anything from her is either a complete lie or total conjecture on her part.”