Blair Underwood (Dr. Robert Leeds)

Underwood has starred in Quantico, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., In Treatment, Madea’s Family Reunion and The Trip to Bountiful, for which he won the NAACP Image Award. He earned a 2020 Tony nomination for best actor for his performance in A Soldier’s Play, and he directed the psychological thriller Viral in 2021. He shares son Paris, daughter Brielle and son Blake with his wife, Desiree DaCosta.