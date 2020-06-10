Stars Fired From Reality Shows Through the Years

Derick Dillard

The TLC star was let go by the network in 2017 after tweeting offensive comments about Jazz Jennings‘ transition. “We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future. We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network,” TLC said in a statement at the time. “TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”