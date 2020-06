Farrah Abraham

In October 2017, Us Weekly confirmed that Abraham had been fired from Teen Mom OG, due to her career in adult entertainment. During an episode that aired during the following March, executive producer Morgan J. Freeman spoke to the 16 & Pregnant alum, telling her that she’s difficult to work with and although he is not judging her, she could not longer be part of the show if she “chose to work in the adult industry.” With that, she ended her contract.