Taylor Selfridge

MTV ended its relationship with the reality star in June 2020 “in light of her past racist statements on social media.” The network also pulled her planned special with boyfriend Cory Wharton, Teen Mom OG at Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special. Selfridge later claimed via Instagram that she was the one to walk away from MTV, writing that she “made the decision … to not film the next season of Teen Mom OG with Cory for the benefit of myself and my daughter [Mila].”