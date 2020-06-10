Stars Fired From Reality Shows Through the Years

Thomas Ravenel
In 2018, Bravo announced that Ravenel would not be returning to Southern Charm for the show’s eighth season. The firing came the same day he was arrested for assault and battery in the second degree in September. Months before, two women accused him of sexual assault, allegations he denied.
He pleaded guilty to charges of third-degree assault and battery. Additionally, he settled a civil suit with accuser Dawn Ledwell and donated $80,000 in her name to a charity for sexual assault survivors.