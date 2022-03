Julianne Hough, ‘POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumba– are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive’

The former Dancing With the Stars pro will make her Broadway debut alongside Lilli Cooper, Lea DeLaria, Rachel Dratch, Suzy Nakamura, Julie White and Vanessa Williams. The play, written by Selina Fillinger, premieres in April 2022.