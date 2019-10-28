Highs and Lows

“This season is going to be amazing,” Sandoval told Us at the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation’s A Time For Heroes Family Festival in October. “So much stuff happens and you’re like, ‘Oh my god!’ But it’s gonna be hilarious and really entertaining.”

Ariana added that the new cast members are “awesome.”

“I think with our show, the most important thing is just being open and vulnerable and allowing people to see yourself,” she explained, noting there are “lots of ups and downs, very high highs [and] low lows” during season 8. “You know, I think in the past, sometimes new people would come on and they were not very open with who they were and what was going on with their lives. And I think that that’s really all it takes is just being open and honest with yourself and showing people who you are and what your life’s about.”