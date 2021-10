Michelle Obama

The former first lady announced she would appear on the eighth and final season of Black-ish in 2022. “I’ve long been a fan of Black-ish’s wit and all-around brilliance, and it was such a thrill to join in for an episode,” Obama tweeted in October 2021. “I can’t wait for you all to see it!”

She previously made a cameo on the Parks and Recreation series finale in 2015.