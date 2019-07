Amber Portwood 2010

Portwood was arrested in December 2010 and charged with two felony counts of domestic battery, one felony count of neglect of a dependent and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery after a domestic violence incident with her ex-fiancé Gary Shirley, with whom she shares daughter Leah. The violent fight was captured by MTV cameras and aired on an episode of Teen Mom. Portwood spent the night in jail and a temporary restraining order was issued between the pair.