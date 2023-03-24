It’s good to be back. Yellowjackets left fans with plenty of questions about the fate of the group in the wilderness — and whether the aftermath of their trauma would lead to more shocking deaths.

The hit Showtime series, which debuted in November 2021, follows a group of teenagers involved in a plane crash and the aftermath of their rescue decades later. Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Samantha Hanratty and Sophie Thatcher.

Before the critically-acclaimed show returned for a second season, Hanratty teased that viewers were in for a wild ride.

“Oh, I’ll tell you this much, it is so much crazier than I thought it was going to get,” the actress exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2022. “We’re starting with such a bang this season. I thought we left off on such a high note of like crazy and we’re starting off on just as high of a note and it’s beyond exciting.”

Hanratty, who plays the role of teenage Misty, weighed in on how many popular fan theories there are circulating online about season 1. “There’s some really really good ones that I just find to be so fascinating. I love anything to do with Misty being a serial killer. I think that could be very spot on,” she shared with Us. “She’s got a weird dungeon room anyways so why not?”

The Arizona native continued: “But it’s more fun to figure out did [assistant coach] Ben Scott [Steven Krueger] live? Is Ben Scott still alive or is he chained up somewhere? Who knows. And those are the theories I love to hear about. One theory that was interesting was that the bear in the finale ate Javi [Luciano Leroux]. That’s why the bear is so out of it because it had drugs in its system from Javi. I can’t tell you if it’s true or not but that’s such an interesting theory that is so in-depth.”

Meanwhile, Hanratty’s adult counterpart, Ricci, praised how the Yellowjackets writing team created such a scene-stealing character.

“Misty is really fun and playing her is fun because it is really enjoyable for me to play characters that are not bound by the sort of normal societal constraints or any kind of moralistic boundaries. She very much has her own morality and that’s fun and it’s fun to play characters also that don’t express their emotions in traditional ways,” the Addams Family star detailed to Us one month later. “As an actor, I’m just always looking to do something new and different and something I haven’t necessarily seen before. So the sort of freedom I get with Misty is pretty incredible.

Yellowjackets returns to Showtime on Sunday, March 26.

Scroll down for everything to remember where all the characters left off before season 2 is released: