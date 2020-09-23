The SUR alley awaits. Peter Madrigal, Dayna Kathan, Charli Burnett and Danica Dow are all set to return to Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant after it was closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“SUR is reopening today. There will only be outdoor seating available and reservations required,” the source says, noting that “Peter will be managing and Lisa and Ken [Todd] may make an appearance.”

The insider adds that Dayna, Charli and Danica, who were all featured on season 8 of the Bravo series, will “be brought back in to work in sections,” but it’s unclear if Brett Caprioni is still an employee of the restaurant.

Along with Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute and Max Boyens, Brett was fired from Vanderpump Rules in June after racially insensitive remarks from his past resurfaced.

“No word on if Brett will be hired back at SUR,” the source tells Us, adding that there are “no plans as of now to reopen TomTom.”

Lisa and Ken’s restaurants SUR, Villa Blanca, Pump and TomTom closed in March amid the COVID-19 crisis. While Villa Blanca closed for good in July, SUR teased that reopening night was “around the corner” on Tuesday, September 22. Lisa also opened up about the situation earlier this month.

“We’re lucky with the fact that when we do decide to open we have really good-sized patios, which is very unusual. Pump is, you know, 90 percent garden. TomTom has two big gardens; we’d be able to put the tables and chairs outside. It has a great big garden in the back, and we’d probably be able to go out on [the] pavement as well,” Lisa told Lala Kent and Randall Emmett on their “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast on September 2. “So, we’re very fortunate with that, but we’ve just been waiting for it to be safe. … When I keep seeing the numbers going up, I want every single person — do not let this be political — [to] wear a mask.”

Bravo, meanwhile, has yet to announce official plans for season 9 of Vanderpump Rules. Katie Maloney confirmed earlier this month that she hasn’t gotten a call from the network yet.

“They haven’t canceled it, so there’s hope still. At least there’s not, like, anything definitive in that regard,” she told Entertainment Tonight on September 10. “I try to picture [the show without Stassi and Kristen] and think about it, and it’s so weird … It’s definitely gonna feel different and look different, but it’s not like they’re not a part of my life, you know? So, it’s gonna be weird to have this part of my life that was very much on the show not on the show anymore.”