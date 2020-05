Ryan Gosling

The Blue Valentine star managed to keep his cooking talents under wraps for quite sometime, that is until his longtime love, Eva Mendes, spilled the beans in February 2020. When an Instagram user asked the Ghost Rider star if she and the Oscar nominee ever cook at home, Mendes was quick to shine a spotlight on her partner’s talents. “Ryan is an amazing chef AND baker,” she replied. “For reals. Incredible. No joke.”