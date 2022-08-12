11 Thoughtful Gifts for Women That Won’t Break the Bank — Under $50

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Shopping for gifts is already stressful enough, but it’s much more nerve-racking when you’re working with a strict budget. It’s truly the thought that counts at the end of the day, but it can be hard to find something meaningful and special when you’re counting your coins. Last year, Investopedia estimated that the average America would spend $998 on holiday gifts — so clearly, many of Us are shelling out big bucks to begin with. That said, many people lack the time to hunt for hours to find an affordable gift that doesn’t look or feel inexpensive — which is why we’re here to help!
You would be surprised with how many great gifts you can find for under $50, but look far more expensive at the same time. We discovered a ton of different options that any woman in your life will adore — ranging from skincare, to beauty and some stellar home products. If you have a birthday party coming up or another type of celebration, these gifts below will surely impress even the pickiest consumer!
Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace
A personalized pendant like this necklace makes for a thoughtful gift, and practically guarantees constant wear from the recipient! Jewelry can be tricky, but an initial necklace is always a success.
Pros
- Handcrafted in the U.S.
- Trendy design
- Tons of positive reviews
Cons
- Some initials have low stock or are not currently available
- May easily tarnish
Available at: Nordstrom
Honeydew Intimates All American Pajamas
Who doesn’t love a fresh pair of pajamas? Shoppers say that this set is irresistibly soft, plus there are plenty of colors and prints to choose from so you can pick the option that fits the special person best.
Pros
- Ultra-soft rayon material
- Tons of sets to choose from
- Many five-star reviews
Cons
- Fabric may be too thin
- Can run large
Available at: Nordstrom
OSEA Bestsellers Body Care Set
Getting silky smooth skin is a breeze with this set! It comes with a slew of different body moisturizers and a scrub that promotes skin firmness, elasticity and an all-around glow!
Pros
- Value set
- Four travel-friendly products included
Cons
- Few customer reviews
Available at: Nordstrom
Patchology Sunday Funday Self Care Kit
Treat someone to a full self-care Sunday with this set! It includes two face masks, an eye mask and under-eye gel — plus a pedicure treatment so they feel pampered all over before the start of a new week.
Pros
- Variety pack
- Super affordable
Cons
- All products are one-time use
Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue
Picnic Time Malbec Insulated Canvas & Willow Wine Bottle Basket
This may be the cutest insulated wine bag we’ve seen to date! The rustic style is ideal for picnic dates or beach trips, and the padding on the inside will keep your libations cool as a cucumber.
Pros
- Surprisingly affordable
- Adorable design
Cons
- No customer reviews
- Only one color option
Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue
Georg Jensen Sky Wine Decanter Aerating Funnel
We honestly can’t believe that a decanter as elegant as this one could cost less than $50! The minimalist design is stunning, and this is the type of gift any wine connoisseur will absolutely adore.
Pros
- Aerating funnel and filter included
- Modern design
Cons
- No customer reviews
Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue
Teva Hurricane Drift Sandal
These sandals are lightweight, supportive and a seriously remarkable steal! Shoppers say these bad boys could easily cost twice as much as their $40 price tag — and have instantly become their new go-to casual sandals for the summer.
Pros
- Low price, high quality
- Plenty of five-star reviews
- Tons of color options
Cons
- Sizing may be tricky — shoppers recommend sizing down
Available at: Nordstrom
Voluspa Large Jar Candle
This may be one of the most beautiful candles we’ve seen in recent months. The glass jar has an intricate pattern that’s totally boho, plus the unique scents are simply swoon-worthy!
Pros
- Hundreds of five-star reviews
- Approximately 100-hour burn time
Cons
- Scent may be a little faint for some
Available at: Nordstrom
COACH Signature Leather Zip Wristlet
This wristlet has the ideal size and design for days when you don’t need to carry around a larger bag or purse. It has enough room to fit keys and smaller essentials, plus some card slots inside for IDs and cash!
Pros
- 100% leather
- 3 color options
- Hundreds of five-star reviews
Cons
- Strap is not detachable
Available at: Amazon
deweisn Folding Lighted Travel Mirror
Take a pro-style vanity with you on your vacations with this light-up mirror! You will receive good lighting and the ability to apply your makeup flawlessly no matter where you are, and the size of the mirror is actually quite large. But don’t worry about it taking up a ton of luggage space — it’s just as thin as a typical tablet!
Pros
- Slim design
- Tons of positive feedback
- Safe for travel
Cons
- May be prone to shattering
Available at: Amazon
SMIRLY Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set
Any hostess will definitely appreciate getting this charcuterie board as a gift! It comes with a main tray that has a hidden drawer filled with all of the necessary cutting tools, plus a smaller side tray to display more snacks.
Pros
- Great discounted price
- Made from high-quality bamboo
- Thousands of five-star reviews
- Includes gift packaging
Cons
- Proper care may be difficult
Available at: Amazon
