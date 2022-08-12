11 Thoughtful Gifts for Women That Won’t Break the Bank — Under $50

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shopping for gifts is already stressful enough, but it’s much more nerve-racking when you’re working with a strict budget. It’s truly the thought that counts at the end of the day, but it can be hard to find something meaningful and special when you’re counting your coins. Last year, Investopedia estimated that the average America would spend $998 on holiday gifts — so clearly, many of Us are shelling out big bucks to begin with. That said, many people lack the time to hunt for hours to find an affordable gift that doesn’t look or feel inexpensive — which is why we’re here to help!

You would be surprised with how many great gifts you can find for under $50, but look far more expensive at the same time. We discovered a ton of different options that any woman in your life will adore — ranging from skincare, to beauty and some stellar home products. If you have a birthday party coming up or another type of celebration, these gifts below will surely impress even the pickiest consumer!

Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace

A personalized pendant like this necklace makes for a thoughtful gift, and practically guarantees constant wear from the recipient! Jewelry can be tricky, but an initial necklace is always a success.

Pros

Handcrafted in the U.S.

Trendy design

Tons of positive reviews

Cons

Some initials have low stock or are not currently available

May easily tarnish

Available at: Nordstrom

Honeydew Intimates All American Pajamas

Who doesn’t love a fresh pair of pajamas? Shoppers say that this set is irresistibly soft, plus there are plenty of colors and prints to choose from so you can pick the option that fits the special person best.

Pros

Ultra-soft rayon material

Tons of sets to choose from

Many five-star reviews

Cons

Fabric may be too thin

Can run large

Available at: Nordstrom

OSEA Bestsellers Body Care Set

Getting silky smooth skin is a breeze with this set! It comes with a slew of different body moisturizers and a scrub that promotes skin firmness, elasticity and an all-around glow!

Pros

Value set

Four travel-friendly products included

Cons

Few customer reviews

Available at: Nordstrom

Patchology Sunday Funday Self Care Kit

Treat someone to a full self-care Sunday with this set! It includes two face masks, an eye mask and under-eye gel — plus a pedicure treatment so they feel pampered all over before the start of a new week.

Pros

Variety pack

Super affordable

Cons

All products are one-time use

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

Picnic Time Malbec Insulated Canvas & Willow Wine Bottle Basket

This may be the cutest insulated wine bag we’ve seen to date! The rustic style is ideal for picnic dates or beach trips, and the padding on the inside will keep your libations cool as a cucumber.

Pros

Surprisingly affordable

Adorable design

Cons

No customer reviews

Only one color option

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

Georg Jensen Sky Wine Decanter Aerating Funnel

We honestly can’t believe that a decanter as elegant as this one could cost less than $50! The minimalist design is stunning, and this is the type of gift any wine connoisseur will absolutely adore.

Pros

Aerating funnel and filter included

Modern design

Cons

No customer reviews

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue

Teva Hurricane Drift Sandal

These sandals are lightweight, supportive and a seriously remarkable steal! Shoppers say these bad boys could easily cost twice as much as their $40 price tag — and have instantly become their new go-to casual sandals for the summer.

Pros

Low price, high quality

Plenty of five-star reviews

Tons of color options

Cons

Sizing may be tricky — shoppers recommend sizing down

Available at: Nordstrom

Voluspa Large Jar Candle

This may be one of the most beautiful candles we’ve seen in recent months. The glass jar has an intricate pattern that’s totally boho, plus the unique scents are simply swoon-worthy!

Pros

Hundreds of five-star reviews

Approximately 100-hour burn time

Cons

Scent may be a little faint for some

Available at: Nordstrom

COACH Signature Leather Zip Wristlet

This wristlet has the ideal size and design for days when you don’t need to carry around a larger bag or purse. It has enough room to fit keys and smaller essentials, plus some card slots inside for IDs and cash!

Pros

100% leather

3 color options

Hundreds of five-star reviews

Cons

Strap is not detachable

Available at: Amazon

deweisn Folding Lighted Travel Mirror

Take a pro-style vanity with you on your vacations with this light-up mirror! You will receive good lighting and the ability to apply your makeup flawlessly no matter where you are, and the size of the mirror is actually quite large. But don’t worry about it taking up a ton of luggage space — it’s just as thin as a typical tablet!

Pros

Slim design

Tons of positive feedback

Safe for travel

Cons

May be prone to shattering

Available at: Amazon

SMIRLY Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set

Any hostess will definitely appreciate getting this charcuterie board as a gift! It comes with a main tray that has a hidden drawer filled with all of the necessary cutting tools, plus a smaller side tray to display more snacks.

Pros

Great discounted price

Made from high-quality bamboo

Thousands of five-star reviews

Includes gift packaging

Cons

Proper care may be difficult

Available at: Amazon

