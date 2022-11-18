21 Sequin Pieces That No One Will Believe You Found on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is there anything more festive than a sequin ensemble? We don’t think so! With the holiday season upon Us, incorporating sequins into any outfit is always a wise move.

You can create a head-to-toe sequin look or just include a touch of sparkle for a more subtle vibe. Whichever route you decide to take, we found a slew of fabulous pieces and lined them up for you below. And the best part? All of these pieces are available on Amazon — hello, fast shipping!

Sequin Tops

Our Absolute Favorite: Peplum tops, like this one, are amazing because of the shape they create, which we find super flattering. It’s available in a handful of colors, but our favorite pick goes to the gold version. Holiday glam! It will look incredible with a pair of faux-leather pants!

Starting at $25.00 See it!

More sequin tops we love:

This Zempertoopa blazer technically isn’t a top, but you can throw it on over any simple outfit to make it look a bit more fun and festive — get it for $25!

We also think this KANCY KOLE cardigan is an excellent addition to any ensemble — starting at $36!

If you’re looking for a going-out blouse, this Verdusa crop top is absolutely ideal, and we love the one-shoulder design — get it for $26!

Sequin Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re trying to come up with an outfit for a holiday party, we can’t think of anything better than this dress! It has a sultry feel but still looks classy — we adore all of the dainty details, like the one-shoulder strap and side curve on the hem.

$43.00 See it!

More sequin dresses we love:

Sequin Pants and Skirts

Our Absolute Favorite: We can already picture the outfit we would create with this adorable little skirt! Team it with a cozy oversized sweater and knee-high boots, and you’ve got yourself the ultimate holiday look.

Starting at $40.00 See it!

More sequin pants and skirts we love:

