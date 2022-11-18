21 Sequin Pieces That No One Will Believe You Found on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Is there anything more festive than a sequin ensemble? We don’t think so! With the holiday season upon Us, incorporating sequins into any outfit is always a wise move.
You can create a head-to-toe sequin look or just include a touch of sparkle for a more subtle vibe. Whichever route you decide to take, we found a slew of fabulous pieces and lined them up for you below. And the best part? All of these pieces are available on Amazon — hello, fast shipping!
Sequin Tops
Our Absolute Favorite: Peplum tops, like this one, are amazing because of the shape they create, which we find super flattering. It’s available in a handful of colors, but our favorite pick goes to the gold version. Holiday glam! It will look incredible with a pair of faux-leather pants!
More sequin tops we love:
- This Zempertoopa blazer technically isn’t a top, but you can throw it on over any simple outfit to make it look a bit more fun and festive — get it for $25!
- We also think this KANCY KOLE cardigan is an excellent addition to any ensemble — starting at $36!
- If you’re looking for a going-out blouse, this Verdusa crop top is absolutely ideal, and we love the one-shoulder design — get it for $26!
Sequin Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re trying to come up with an outfit for a holiday party, we can’t think of anything better than this dress! It has a sultry feel but still looks classy — we adore all of the dainty details, like the one-shoulder strap and side curve on the hem.
More sequin dresses we love:
- This Allegra K mini dress has a swing style that’s both easy and fun to wear — get it for $44!
- If you’re going to a super upscale holiday event, a gown, like this one from Miss ord, is definitely the way to go — starting at $70!
- You’ll feel like the life of the party while wearing this HI-PARTY mini dress, which has the most divine tassel details — starting at $53!
- Throwing on this Ever-Pretty long sleeve gown will instantly make you feel like a movie star — get it for $70!
- We love that this Belle Poque dress has fringe on the hem which gives it a retro flapper feel — get it for $37!
- The ruching details on this KANCY KOLE mini dress can give your silhouette a slimmer appearance — starting at $24!
- Shoppers say that they’re completely in love with the flattering fit of this GRACE KARIN dress — starting at $38!
Sequin Pants and Skirts
Our Absolute Favorite: We can already picture the outfit we would create with this adorable little skirt! Team it with a cozy oversized sweater and knee-high boots, and you’ve got yourself the ultimate holiday look.
More sequin pants and skirts we love:
- These Anna-Kaci wide leg pants will make you feel like you’re getting ready to party at Studio 54 — starting at $40!
- We’re also obsessed with the look of these Fengbay flare pants, and particularly love the high-waist silhouette — get them for $34!
- Shoppers describe this kayamiya pencil skirt as “cute and comfy,” which is all we could want from a piece of clothing — starting at $27!
- These ALLUMK pants are cut in a jogger style, so you’re essentially wearing a chic pair of sweats — starting at $42!
- The pattern on these BLENCOT flare pants is super unique, and we also love that they feel just like a pair of leggings — get them for $50!
- You have a great selection of colors to choose from with this PrettyGuide pencil skirt, including some stunning ombré styles — starting at $24!
- If you’re looking for a longer skirt, this VFSHOW one has the ideal midi length — starting at $27!
- We’ve never seen a more festive pair of leggings than these from Tipsy Elves — starting at $40!
