7 Popular Women’s Sneakers on Sale for Up to 60% Off

We have a serious love of sneaker shopping, and when a new season hits, it’s game on! That said, before we know it, winter boot weather will be in full-force — so we don’t want to invest too much in fall footwear.

The good news? There are a slew of styles on sale at Amazon — and they’re all classic staples! You can get our hands on these kicks for up to 60% off, which is such a steal. If you don’t want to miss out, check out the deals we have lined up below!

These Sporty and Supportive Sneakers

These sneakers have a sleek grooved sole to prevent you from slipping, and we love the level of built-in arch support. Their lacing is ultra-unique, and they’re available in a variety of colorways.

Was $145 On Sale: $81 You Save 44% See it!

These Amazing Platform Shoes

The thickness of the platform on these canvas shoes gives them a major dose of bounce — resulting in optimal comfort! The extra height also helps your feet stay dry should you come across a puddle as you’re walking down the street, though we wouldn’t rock them if it’s pouring out.

Was $80 On Sale: $34 You Save 58% See it!

These Trendy Chunky Sneakers

The trait we love most about these sneakers is how dramatic they are! The chunky silhouette makes a statement, plus they come in a fantastic selection of colors. Stick with basic neutrals or go with a bright pink or blue moment!

Starting at $69.00 See it!

These Casual Slip-On Shoes

When it’s warmer out, we adore wearing lighter sneakers so our feet can breathe! The slip-on style is fabulous because they don’t require any lacing up, so you can throw them on quickly if you’re in a rush.

Was $60 On Sale: $40 You Save 33% See it!

These Iconic Triple-Stripe Sneakers

If you’re looking for a sneaker which can truly be worn with anything, this is one of those styles! They look great with leggings, dresses, jeans, skirts and practically every other garment. The black and white option is the winner for Us!

Was $65 On Sale: $48 You Save 26% See it!

These Crisp White Shoes

An all-white sneaker that’s clean and crisp is another shoe that goes the distance. Shoppers say that in addition to the kicks looking great, they’re also seriously comfy for all-day wear!

Was $65 On Sale: $36 You Save 45% See it!

These Mixed-Material Shoes

The different materials and colors come together to create this shoe, which is a true departure from a standard white sneaker! If you’re in the mood for a look that’s a bit more retro, these kicks effortlessly serve up that vibe!

Was $75 On Sale: $30 You Save 60% See it!

