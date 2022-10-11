Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

“Girls in white dresses with blue satin sashes” might have been one of Maria’s favorite things from The Sound of Music, but all frocks are our favorite! And even though sundresses shine in the summer, we love to wear dresses year-round. If you’ve been resisting the urge to splurge on designer dresses, now’s your chance to finally shop these luxe looks for less.

Amazon Prime Day is back again! This time, take up to 83% off the dreamiest dresses from luxury labels. With all of the weddings and holiday parties coming up, plan your outfit ahead of time by scoring one of these stunning dresses on sale. You’ll be saving time and money — win-win! We scoured the site to find the nine best deals on dresses, from cocktail to cutout. Happy shopping!

This o.p.t Smocked Long-Sleeve Dress

We’re gobsmacked over this smocked long-sleeve dress! Featuring puff sleeves and a high slit, this floral frock would look amazing with booties in the fall or sandals in the spring.

Was $149 On Sale: $112 You Save 25% See It!

This Black Halo Jackie O Belted Dress

Hello, Jackie O! Channel the former First Lady in this flattering belted midi dress, available in cobalt blue, navy, black, white and red. It’s perfect for any formal function, from a daytime luncheon to an evening gala.

Was $375 On Sale: $281 You Save 25% See It!

This Rebecca Taylor Ruched Midi Dress

Every closet needs a go-to LBD! Made from a Spandex-blend, this Rebecca Taylor scoop-neck dress is supremely stretchy and soft. Plus, the side ruching provides tummy control!

Was $225 On Sale: $100 You Save 56% See It!

This Wayf Cutout Maxi Dress

Something blue! You can dress this floral tiered maxi up or down. Rock this frock at brunch one day and a baby shower the next. One shopper gushed, “Love this dress. I wasn’t entirely sure about the cutouts but they are actually tasteful and makes me look slimmer.”

Was $148 On Sale: $78 You Save 47% See It!

This ASTR the Label Gaia Dress

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — this satin slip dress is my top choice for a special event. Comfortable and flattering, this midi hugs your curves in all the right places. Fits like a glove and earns you all the compliments!

Was $98 On Sale: $78 You Save 20% See It!

This Karl Lagerfeld Paris Floral Ruffle Dress

Twirl your way through the seasons in this floral dress by Karl Lagerfeld Paris. In the spring and summer, just add sandals or sneakers. And in the fall and winter, team this mini dress with tights and booties or tall boots. Ta-da! An easy outfit for any time of year.

Was $138 On Sale: $66 You Save 52% See It!

This BB Dakota #1 Crush Dress

Just like the name, our no. 1 crush is this bodycon mini dress by BB Dakota. In a cognac color that’s perfect for fall, this long-sleeve frock would look fab with over-the-knee boots for fall. One customer called it “sexy and flattering.”

Was $59 On Sale: $10 You Save 83% See It!

This Misa Chiffon Tiered Maxi Dress

Want a transitional dress you can take from summer to fall? This Misa maxi dress features ¾-length sleeves, a flowy tiered skirt and ruffle trim. The crinkle chiffon and breezy body also make this frock ideal for vacation!

Was $440 On Sale: $165 You Save 63% See It!

This Fame and Partners Plunging Halter Gown

Take the plunge in this halter gown with a plunging neckline. The breathtaking silhouette is coupled with a sultry slit and rich navy color. Prepare to turn heads in this magnificent maxi dress!

Was $339 On Sale: $254 You Save 25% See It!

Looking for additional deals? Check out more Prime Day picks below:

