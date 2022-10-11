The New ‘It’ Blazer for Fall Just Arrived on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fall shopping is now in full force! It might be our favorite season when it comes to picking out new clothing. We get to layer again — without dripping in sweat! We often feel our most fashionable in the fall, and it’s all thanks to items like blazers.

Blazers have become closet essentials in the current decade, seriously expanding their horizons. While we used to mostly only consider them for interviews and important work meetings, they’re now a huge part of our everyday (and night) wardrobe as well. This new blazer on Amazon is especially going to elevate just about any outfit you can put together!

Get the ANRABESS Button Long-Sleeve Lapel Blazer for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

Shoppers are already loving this blazer, and it’s easy to see why. It has a longline fit, reaching down to the thighs, but it isn’t super slouchy or oversized. It has some great structure to it, adding light padding at the shoulders to really pull things together. Who knew shoulder pads would come back with such success in the 21st century? We’re so here for the redemption!

This blazer also has long, notched lapels and long sleeves with button details at the wrists. There are two buttons at the opening in front too, plus sleek flap pockets at the sides. Inside, it’s fully lined, which is always a win — and in back, you’ll find a vent detail for easy movement!

Get the ANRABESS Button Long-Sleeve Lapel Blazer for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

Another thing we love to see is that this blazer comes in eight colors. Khaki is such a perfect shade for fall — PSL vibes — and black is obviously perfect year round. The other shades are brighter, so maybe you’ll want to grab a second for spring! Aqua blue, bold red, lime green — check out all of the options!

While this blazer is still great for professional pursuits, it will also look amazing with a mini dress or crop top and skirt. You could also wear it with a mock-neck top and jeans, or with a slouchy tee, biker shorts and boots. It will likely become your go-to layer for fall, so make sure you grab it so you’re ready for those first autumnal breezes!

Get the ANRABESS Button Long-Sleeve Lapel Blazer for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from ANRABESS here and discover more awesome blazers here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? Check out more of our favorites below: