Have Trouble Curling Your Hair? Try the Rotating Iron Ashley Tisdale Adores

Everyone has a different way of styling their hair. I, for example, have always relied on a skinny flat iron for beachy waves and curls. But the thing is, I’ve always wanted to make the switch to a real curling iron. I’ve tried, but it usually ends up in an unruly, fried mess. No matter how many tutorials I watch, I can’t get the technique right.

And yet, when I see other people style their hair with a curling iron, I get the urge to try again. It just looks that much better. But I have to admit, I need help! That’s why I just about screamed with excitement when I discovered Beachwaver Co.’s rotating curling irons, which Ashley Tisdale just featured on her Instagram!

Tisdale, a beauty guru herself and a Beachwaver Co. partner, took the time to promote this incredible invention on both her Story and her feed. In her Story, she said she uses a Beachwaver rotating curling iron for styling her “go-to waves” with ease. “I am so obsessed with this curling iron! It rotates so you barely have to do any work!!” she wrote before continuing, “It’s the easiest and fastest way to curl my hair.” In the last part of her Story, she added, “And done in like 10 minutes!! @thebeachwaver you’re a game changer.”

On her feed post, the High School Musical actress and Frenshe founder also posted a tutorial how she does her hair, revealing how she gets her “messy, undone look” in about half the time it would normally take her without this tool!

This curling iron has a ceramic barrel that rotates on its own with the press of a button so you don’t need to do any twisting. No more tiring out your arms and risking bad technique! Just clamp it near the ends of your hair as usual and hold the little arrow button to make the iron start rotating. Release the button to stop. Hold for two to three seconds and then release the clamp to see your new curl!

You can also set the temperature of the iron to suit your hair type or desired style. Tisdale keeps hers at 350 degrees. In general, it’s smart to start at a lower temperature and only go hotter if you need to. Lower temperatures should suit thinner hair while higher temperatures may be needed for thicker hair, especially if you want full-on curls!

