21 of the Best Bras for C-Cups to Meet Every Need

Looking for bras that provide excellent support for C-cups? Want something super comfy, or maybe a strapless option that won’t let you down? Every day, every occasion, every workout could call for a different type of bra — so you’ll want to have some top-notch options lined up!

We’ve picked out 21 of the best bras for C-cups below to help meet every need you may have. Ready? Let’s shop!

1. Best Everyday Bra

Floatley Cozy Adjustable Bra

For our everyday lives, we want the best in both comfort and support, all wrapped up into a bra that will stay invisible under basic tees, dresses, etc. For Us, it’s an easy pick. This Floatley bra is buttery soft and wire-free but has built-in cups and adjustable straps for the perfect fit!

Pros:

Size chart covers C sizes 32-42

Beautiful color selection

Cons:

Some shoppers prefer removable cups

See it!

Available at: Amazon

2. Best Push-Up Bra

Maidenform DreamWire Underwire Push-Up Bra

C-cups don’t necessarily need major, major push-up padding to create a full effect, but a little bit of lift and shaping can make a huge difference. This demi bra is just the one to make it happen — and comfortably thanks to its cushioned, fully-encased DreamWire support!

Pros:

Convertible, adjustable straps

Subtle lace detail elevates the look

Cons:

Some shoppers still prefer less padding

See it!

Available at: Amazon

3. Best Minimizer Bra

Bali Passion for Comfort Minimizer Bra

A lot of minimizer bras are only for D-cups and above, but this Bali favorite starts at 32C. If you prefer a slimmer look or maybe need to fit into a tighter top, a minimizer bra can be key. This one claims to slim your chest up to 1 1/2 inches!

Pros:

Defined cups mean no “smushed” look

Moisture-wicking fabric

Cons:

Some shoppers noted needing nipple petals

See it!

Available at: Amazon

4. Best Lounge and Sleep Bra

True & Co. True Body V Neck Bra

Whether you’re taking a nap, having a girls’ night in, working from home or going to the movies, you’ll likely want a bra you can forget you’re even wearing. That’s where True & Co. comes in. This super stretchy bra is made from “barely-there” microfiber and features wide straps and a wide under-bust band for maximum comfort!

Pros:

Wire-free

Removable pads

Cons:

May not fit 40C cups and above

See it!

Available at: Amazon

5. Best Strapless Bra

Wacoal Red Carpet Strapless Bra

Finding a good strapless bra for a larger bust sometimes feels impossible. They’re supposed to help, but they usually just end up causing problems. This one, however, is an anomaly. So many people have recommended this Red Carpet strapless bra to Us, and now it’s our turn to recommend it to you!

Pros:

Non-slip rubber binding at edges

Optional, adjustable straps

Cons:

A pricier pick

See it!

Available at: Amazon

6. Best Back and Side-Smoothing Bra

Vanity Fair Full Coverage Beauty Back Smoothing Bra

Hate when your bra creates bulging skin on your back and sides and it shows from underneath your shirt? Instead of throwing on a sweater to cover it up even when it’s too hot to do so, try a smoothing bra. This one has wide bands on the sides and four-way stretch fabric to create a “smooth, seamless look”!

Pros:

Straps are placed closer together in back to avoid slipping

Over 5,000 reviews

Cons:

Hand-wash only

See it!

Available at: Amazon

7. Best Sports Bra

Girlfriend Collective Simone High Support Bra

If you’re into higher-impact activities and workouts like running, HIIT, dancing or jumping rope, C-cups are going to need a bra with serious support. If you go for anything less, you’re probably going to have a bad time! This is Girlfriend Collective’s most supportive bra, and it has a double lining with built-in cups!

Pros:

Adjustable three-setting hook and eye support band

Sustainable — made from 79% recycled plastic bottles

Sizes XXS-6L

Cons:

Criss-cross straps may show underneath some tops

See it!

Available at: Girlfriend Collective

8. Best Bralette

Maidenform Pure Comfort Lace Bralette

Bralettes can get a little complicated when you’re a C-cup. You want that comfort and the pretty lace designs, but the support is usually not enough. This one, however, nails it. It keeps the wires away but still shapes and supports for the best of both worlds!

Pros:

Gorgeous longline lace design

Convertible straps

Cons:

Lace could potentially bother sensitive skin

See it!

Available at: Amazon

9. Best Maternity/Nursing Bra

Auden Nursing Seamless Bra

If you’re breastfeeding a new baby, having a great nursing bra is super important for your comfort and convenience. You can easily unclasp the cups on this one for easy feeding. Also helpful for when you’re either nursing or still pregnant is the 6-hook back closure that accommodates fluctuations in breast size!

Pros:

Wireless for comfort

Stretch panel beneath cups

Cons:

Some colors sold out

See it!

Available at: Target

10. Best Date Night Bra

DOBREVA Sexy Lace Push-Up Bra

This bra is made with sheer lace and has hidden slings to provide a push-up effect so you feel your most confident at the end of date night. The balconette shape is so lovely too!

Pros:

Breathable mesh wings

Fantastic reviews

Cons:

Likely will not be a go-to for everyday occasions

See it!

Available at: Amazon

11. Best Plunge Bra

Love a deep V but have trouble finding a bra that works for one? While some people may be able to get away with going braless, if you have C-cups, you may prefer to have the support and shaping of a plunge bra. This U-neck bra is our pick, dipping low enough to reach beneath the bust!

Pros:

Curved padding helps enhance cleavage

Low back as well

Cons:

Some shoppers have had sizing issues

See it!

Available at: Amazon

12. Best Backless Bra

JOATEAY Strapless Backless Bra

Going strapless is one thing, but going backless is even scarier! Most backless bra options are way too tiny too, not providing nearly enough coverage for someone with C-cup breasts or above. This one comes in a specific C size and looks basically like a regular bra from the front!

Pros:

Made with medical-grade silicone adhesive

Washable and reusable

Cons:

Should not wear for more than eight hours at a time

See it!

Available at: Amazon

13. Best Bra Top

Girlfriend Collective Dylan Tank Bra

Go braless…kind of! The real goal here is to find a tank top and bra hybrid, so you can go bra-free without really having to go bra-free. This one is our favorite, and we love how the high neckline makes this style quite chic too!

Pros:

Enough support for medium-impact workouts

Over 6,400 reviews

Cons:

While it’s double-lined, nipples could show through

See it!

Available at: Girlfriend Collective

14. Best Cooling Bra

Boody Body EcoWear Shaper Bra

Sick of under-boob sweat? We’re right there with you. That’s why we love this breathable, moisture-wicking bra made with bamboo viscose. This celebrity-favorite bra will be your favorite in the summer — or under heavy, less breathable layers in the fall and winter!

Pros:

Contoured ribbing for support

Comfortable: no padding, wires, clasps or fasteners

Cons:

Not for if you want extreme support

See it!

Available at: Amazon

15. Best Front-Closure Bra

Auden Ace Lightly Lined Demi Racerback Bra

Prefer a bra that closes in front rather than in back? It’s easier and you get to avoid that little lump showing through the back of your shirt that comes with back closures. The adjustable straps will still help you find the right fit!

Pros:

Soft jersey fabric

Specially designed to reduce wire poke-through

Cons:

Only three color options

See it!

Available at: Target

16. Best Bandeau Bra

Rhonda Shear Angle Angel Seamless Underwire Bandeau Bra

Bandeau bras usually do absolutely nothing when it comes to support, but this bra is changing the game! It features underwire and center front ruching for a supported, contoured look. This could be a nice alternative to regular strapless bras depending on your outfit!

Pros:

Seamless

Avoids the “uni-boob” look

Cons:

Will likely still not be quite as supportive as a regular bra

See it!

Available at: Amazon

17. Best Mesh Bra

Smart & Sexy Sheer Mesh Demi Underwire Bra

With two layers of mesh making up the cups, this airy, flirty bra ditches the padding and opts for sheer, weightless cups instead. The straps, however, are plush and velvety for the ultimate in comfort!

Pros:

Fun color and pattern selection

Two-ply mesh wings and ballet back offer back and side smoothing

Cons:

Cups may bunch a little bit if the sizing isn’t right

See it!

Available at: Amazon

18. Best Full-Coverage Bra

Playtex Secrets Perfectly Smooth Wire-Free Bra

If you like to feel fully covered up, this bra is for you. It covers the majority of the bust for more coverage with no spillage, and the foam cups make sure no one can see through them!

Pros:

Wire-free

Taller back and higher 2-ply sides

Cons:

C sizes start at 36C

See it!

Available at: Amazon

19. Best Minimal-Coverage Bra

Wingslove Sexy 1/2 Cup Lace Bra

On the other hand, if you’re actually looking for less coverage, then we have another stellar pick for you. Not only is this lace bra semi-sheer, but it has half cups, only covering up the bottom portion of the bust!

Pros:

Stretchy fabric

Cute bow detail

Cons:

Just one hook in back may not be enough for some people

See it!

Available at: Amazon

20. Best for Extra Support

Bali Double Support Wireless Bra

Twice the support of a regular bra…without wires? It’s possible with this Bali bra! No more wearing sports bras for your daily life. With two-ply cups and a special M-Frame design, you’ll opt for this bra every time!

Pros:

Seamless lining

Comfort U-back design

Cons:

Hand-wash only

See it!

Available at: Amazon

21. Best Bra and Underwear Set

SOLY HUX Solid Seamless Two-Piece Lingerie Set

Simple and sweet! This bra and underwear set features soft, stretchy fabric. You get a racerback bra and matching panties. Wear them together or mix and match with other pieces in your dresser!

Pros:

Seamless

Affordable

Cons:

Still very few reviews

See it!

Available at: Amazon

Looking for more? Shop all bras at Amazon here and check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

