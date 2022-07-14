Best Buy Has Deals on Chromebooks That You Won’t Believe — Starting at $99

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Looking for a new laptop? If you’re doing so on a budget, it may feel daunting — but you’re in luck! Best Buy is the place to go right now, as the retailer is offering seriously low prices on incredible computers — namely Chromebooks. These laptops run on Chrome OS, which is developed by Google — and as with all of their other software, they’re designed with efficiency in mind.

If you think that these laptops will set you back big bucks, you’re wrong! We found one particular laptop from Lenevo that’s on sale for just $99, which is a major value considering how powerful this computer is.

Get the Lenovo – Flex 3 Chromebook 11.6″ HD Touch-screen Laptop (originally $179) on sale for just $99 at Best Buy!

This compact laptop has a screen that measures nearly 12 inches and includes a full keyboard. The screen also happens to be a touch screen, which can make working with it a lot more efficient. You can also fully flip the screen onto the back of the laptop to use it like a tablet! If you participate in any type of graphic design or just like to play around with different apps, this feature is especially handy.

The computer comes with 4GB of memory, which may not be a ton of space — but you can easily buy an external hard drive if you require the extra storage. Purchasing the additional accessory along with this laptop will still save you a great deal, instead of buying a different model that has more storage space. Shoppers say this little computer packs a mighty punch if you’re looking for a strong value. It’s easy to carry around if you travel for work or like to take your office on the road — and the price is truly unbeatable. A brand new laptop for under $100? This deal is a dream come true!

