Our Top Picks: The Absolute Best Primers for Large Pores

Pores are a particularly sensitive subject for many who may have larger, more visible ones. As much as we would love it if there were a magical potion out there to shrink pores for good, that’s just not possible (at least, not yet). The basic size of your pores cannot be changed, but there are plenty of ways to make them appear smaller! In the long run, finding the right skincare regimen to help control their size over time is a great solution. But in the meantime, for a quick fix, scoring the proper primer is your best bet!

How Can a Primer Help Minimize My Pores?

Though pore size can be determined by genetics or other factors, it’s more common to see larger pores in oily skin types. According to an episode of The Science of Beauty podcast, your pores will look their largest when the oil glands are most active — which you’ll usually find in the T-zone area. Essentially, the oilier you are in the region, the more noticeable your pores.

So, if you want to get that under control fast, a mattifying primer that’s oil-free is the absolute best option. This will also ensure that your foundation will glide on more evenly and smoothly, resulting in a flawless face! But that said, dry skin types can have large pores too — in which case you’ll want to go for a more hydrating formula. The same is true if you have normal or combination skin. Though it may not be a long-term solution, using any one of the primers that we’ve picked out for you below may become your new BFF when it comes to keeping your pores in check. Read on to get all of the details!

Catrice Prime & Fine Poreless Blur Primer

If you have combination skin or skin that’s on the drier side, this may be an excellent primer for you. While it’s mostly oil-free, it does contain sustainable palm oil to help deliver hydration to the skin for a natural finish. If you’re not a fan of matte primers but want to pore-minimizing benefits, reach for this one!

Pros

Blurring skin formula

Natural, soft-focus finish

Affordable

Cons

Not ideal for oily skin

Available at: Amazon

Dr. Brandt Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer

Shoppers with particularly oily skin report that this primer keeps all of the excess grease at bay! It’s designed to make larger pores instantly look smaller and create a smooth canvas that’s prepped for foundation. This primer has a true matte finish, so if you detest a shiny complexion, this may be the one for you.

Pros

Matte finish

Shine control

May shrink pores over time

Cons

Expensive

May irritate sensitive skin

Available at: Ulta, Walmart, Sephora, Amazon

Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Face Primer

Shoppers say this inexpensive primer measures up to higher-end versions! It has a matte formula to help control oily skin and create a flawless complexion that’s prepped for makeup. The formula is seriously lightweight and designed to stay put all day long.

Pros

Affordable price

Non-greasy, lightweight feel

Evens out skin texture

Cons

May not be effective for super oily skin

Available at: Amazon, Walmart

Maybelline Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser Primer

Out of all of the primers in our lineup, this may be the most popular one from the bunch! With over 53,000 reviews on Amazon alone, it’s amassed a huge following for a number of reasons. Shoppers say you’re getting an amazing bang for your buck with this primer, especially if you have extra oily skin that needs a helping hand. Some reviewers even said that they use this primer alone if they’re going for a more natural, poreless complexion!

Pros

Super affordable

Can be worn alone

Cons

Contains silicone which may clog pores

Available at: Target, Ulta

Benefit Cosmetics POREfessional Pro Balm Face Primer

It wouldn’t be a proper roundup without mentioning this OG pore minimizing primer! Since this product has launched, it’s captured the hearts of beauty lovers all over. The translucent formula helps make pores instantly look smaller and mattifies the skin for minimal oiliness.

Pros

Great for all skin types

Can be worn alone

Cons

Higher price tag

May not be matte enough for extra oily skin

Available at: Amazon, Sephora, Ulta, Target, Nordstrom

TOUCH IN SOL No Pore Blem Primer

Out of all of the primers we have on this list, this one may be the ultimate hidden gem. It has a gel formula that’s hydrating, leaving your skin with a luminous blurred finish — as opposed to a more matte appearance. On top of that, it also has collagen that may improve skin elasticity for some anti-aging action!

Pros

Gel formula

Natural luminous finish

Collagen-infused formula

Affordable

Cons

May not work for extra oily skin

Available at: Amazon, Walmart

Wet n Wild Prime Focus Primer Serum

What sets this primer apart is the fact that it’s a skin serum as well. The formula sinks deeply into the face to not only minimize pores and prep your skin for makeup application — but to improve skin texture, brighten up your complexion and protect your epidermis from environmental stressors!

Pros

Great for all skin types

Added skincare benefits

Affordable price

Cons

Some don’t love the formula’s scent

Available at: Ulta, Target, Amazon

Yves Saint Laurent NU BLOTTING LOTION Pore Minimizer & Mattifying Primer

Though this is a luxury beauty product, anyone with super oily skin who’s also prone to breakouts may find that it’s worth every penny. The formula contains salicylic acid. which may help prevent and treat breakouts, plus the slight green tint also helps to color correct! And on top of that, you get the matte finish and poreless look of your dreams.

Pros

Blemish & oil control

Color-correcting formula

Gel formula

Cons

On the expensive side

Available at: Sephora

