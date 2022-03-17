Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve been putting it off, we’ll admit — but it’s about that time to put our sweatpants away for good (at least until fall). We do love warmer spring weather and how cute and beautiful spring fashion can be, but it’s really hard to let go of that fail-safe source of comfort.

Luckily, there are options out there that make the switch easy. You’ll even look forward to it with a pair of pants like this in your closet! You’ll smile even wider and brighter when you think about how you grabbed these Champion pants on sale!

Get the Champion Absolute Semi-Fit Pants (originally $55) now starting at just $22 at Walmart!

These pants are comfy like sweats but made of a lighter, stretchier fabric in a yoga pant style. They’re much more suited for warmer weather with their Double Dry technology, wicking moisture and drying quickly. They’re also nice and lightweight, nixing any instances of fleece and opting for an airier feeling instead!

These pants have a soft SmoothTec waistband that’s wide for a flattering fit and stays in place. Below, the hips and upper thigh are fitted, and then the fabric relaxes into more of a body-grazing fit leading to a loose leg opening. No cinched hems! You’ll also notice a small version of Champion’s iconic “C” logo around the ankle!

Along with being sweat-wicking, the fabric of these pants also has four-way stretch and flatlock seams to help resist chafing. All of these details make them totally great for training and workouts, but you can bet we’ll be wearing them for casual occasions and lounging too!

These Champion pants come in two colors, black and a heathered grey, and even come in short sizes for anyone with a petite frame. We can see how they’ve garnered so many reviews! Shoppers say these are “the most comfortable and flattering pants [they] have ever owned.” They also note how they’re “not your average baggy warm-ups” and that the compliments they’ve receive have been “beyond belief’!

Whether you’re wearing these pants with a sports bra for some yoga, a knotted tee for a trip to the mall or an off-the-shoulder blouse for a backyard party, they’re such a fantastic find for spring. They’re even on trend right now as the flared look makes its return. Adding to cart…now!

