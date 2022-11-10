Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We have a love-hate relationship with most hairsprays. Love the way it locks our locks in place, hate the way it makes our strands feel stiff or sticky — no, thank you! The majority of hairsprays we’ve used in the past have always fallen short — the product is either too powerful, requiring a wash immediately afterwards, or not powerful enough — defeating the purpose in the first place.

Up until this morning, we still didn’t have a hairspray that we trusted to get the job done the way we’ve always envisioned. And then we stumbled upon Chrishell Stause’s Holiday Beauty Haul on Amazon Live. The Selling Sunset star recommended an innovative hairspray from one of our favorite beauty brands Amika.

“Amika is an amazing brand. I love their packaging. This is my favorite smell!” Stause gushed. “I love it. The good thing about this hairspray is that it’s really touchable. It doesn’t ever get thick, it doesn’t even get, like, helmet head. Say it’s day two, third day, I’m able to brush my hair out and start over. It’s perfect for being able to keep your hair multiple days, even if you’re using this to set it. So, I love this because I think certain hairsprays aren’t great, because at the end of the day, you feel like, I need to wash my hair, it feels kind of straw-like. This does not do that, and I love it. It also smells amazing.”

$26.00 See It!

Get the Amika Flexus Touchable Hairspray for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

Stause is known for her picture-perfect hair, which always looks flawless on the Netflix real estate series. So, this beauty recommendation is a must-buy! The Amika Flexus Touchable Hairspray gives you lightweight style with a flexible hold. Unlike most hairsprays, you can still run your fingers through your hair after applying this product. Bonus: this stay-all-day hairspray also protects your hair against humidity. Bye-bye, frizz! Hello, shine!

No white residue, no crunch. Just touchable, brushable and moveable hair. The dream! Ideal for a special event when you want your hair to look like you just left the salon.

$26.00 See It!

Get the Amika Flexus Touchable Hairspray for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

One reviewer declared, “The best hairspray for fine hair! It isn’t sticky, doesn’t weigh your hair down but does give extra hold. I love it!” Another shopper agreed, saying, “Best hairspray ever. The best smell and hold ever in a hairspray!” And one customer called this product “my favorite hairspray. Lightweight and doesn’t leave your hair stiff but holds well and smells amazing!”

When it comes to haircare, in Chrishell Stause we trust. Keep your locks in place like the bronde beauty with this Amika Flexus Touchable Hairspray!

See it! Get the Amika Flexus Touchable Hairspray for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Amika here and explore more hair products here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!