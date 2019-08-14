



Looking for a fresh pair of jeans? Aren’t we all? We love denim, and it’s impossible to think of our lives without it. The right pair of jeans can elevate our entire look — and mood — without much effort. Suddenly, we don’t just look good, but feel it too. The only issue? Denim can be pricey!

We’re led to believe denim is an investment, that the only way to find a good pair is to spend the big bucks. Those “good jeans” oftentimes come with hefty price tags, but triple digits don’t necessarily mean quality! We happened to find a pair that isn’t just affordable, but really well-made to boot! Want to know what’s even better than that? According to reviewers, this pair is comfier than yoga pants! Consider Us sold!

See it: Grab a pair of the Articles of Society Sarah Skinny Jeans for $64, available at Nordstrom!

It’s about time we all invest in ourselves, and we’re going to do just that. The Articles of Society Sarah Skinny Jeans are a small investment worth making. One reviewer loved how this jean could be worn “day and night,” while another reviewer was excited over how “lightweight the material was.” Other reviewers couldn’t get over how “stretchy” and “comfortable” these jeans were, and we can’t blame them!

The material is on the stretchier side and will mold to our bodies, so much so, one reviewer “wanted to live in them!” And why shouldn’t they? Another reviewer claims they’re “as comfortable as yoga pants,” and that they “hold their shape,” making them pair even more perfect! That’s music to our ears!

Denim is notorious for being fickle! Some pairs are too tight and others are too loose, and they oftentimes bag out after we wear them a few times. Not the case here!

This pair is so perfect, another reviewer says she’s walked over “25,000 steps in them,” without a problem. We love how this denim is here for a marathon, not a sprint. Want to know what’s even more irresistible?

This denim is dreamy! It’s available in a “prairie” shade, and we love how versatile the medium wash is. It’s the perfect in-between. Even more fabulous is the dimensional shading. It gradually goes from dark to light, and any fashionista knows how game-changing that is! It’ll easily play a trick of the mind and instantly make our legs look longer and leaner, with no gym sessions required! Pro tip: Add a nude heel or strappy stiletto to really hit supermodel status!

It’s about time that we mention the true magic of this denim: the shredded abrasions throughout! They’re subtle and striking, and there’s just the right amount throughout. Plus, factor in the fact it’s comfortable, and our minds are blown! We can’t wait to dress this comfortable denim up with moto jackets and booties and dress it down with sneakers and T-shirts on the weekends too!

